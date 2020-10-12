Velma Jean Downs, 87

Velma Jean “Jeannie” Downs, 87, formerly of Weatherby passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo.

Jeannie was born November 26, 1932 in Santa Rosa to Roy and Mildred (Fadely) Claycomb. A lifelong resident of rural Weatherby, she attended the Weatherby School through eighth grade and graduated from Winston High School in 1951. After graduation, she began working for Dr. Fred K. Wilson in Winston, Mo. She worked in his office for many years until his practice closed. She remained working in the healthcare field at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy for 11 years before retiring in 1996.

On August 17, 1952, she married Marvin Downs in Excelsior Springs, Mo. They made their home near Marvin’s family farm where they lived until building their forever home in 1979.

Jeannie volunteered at the Veteran’s Home and Cameron Regional Medical Center, both of Cameron. She actively participated with Weatherby Coffee Friends and genuinely enjoyed her friendships from this group.

Jeannie was an active member of Alta Vista Baptist Church while residing in Weatherby. She served on many committees.

Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents and husband of 53 years. She is survived by daughter, Jean Ann Johnson and husband, David of Kearney, Mo, two grandchildren, Gregory and Whitney, two sisters, Shirley (Fred) Trembath and Judy (Gary) Clark and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville with Pastor Robert Dean and Trent Jordan officiating. Burial will be in Alta Vista Cemetery east of Weatherby. Friends may visit funeral home 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday for open viewing. Memorials may be made to Alta Vista Baptist Church in care of Turner Funeral Home.