Velma's Obituary

Velma Retha Swihart 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday October 22, 2018 at her home. She was born September 26, 1931 in Fountain Grove, Missouri daughter of the late Bertha & Joshua Swihart. She was a Homemaker. She loved to shop, and go out to eat, she loved her jewelry, and her hats, she also liked giving little gifts to people, but most of all family was very important to her. She was a minister and on of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Retha was preceded in death by her parents, two daughters; Brenda Johnson, and Cherry Dierking, brother, Loren "Abie" Swihart, sisters, Dicy Weitzel, Lora Price, Ruth Adamczyk, Ruby Logan, and Yula Wallace. She is survived by son, David (Trudy) Logan of Purcell, OK, brother, Cletus (Frances) Swihart, sisters; LaVeta (David) Essig, Saint Joseph, MO, and Zana Price, Seattle, WA, son in law, Stanley (Liz) Johnson, Norman OK. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.