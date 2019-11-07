Vera B. Johnson, 98, St Joseph, Mo

Vera B. Johnson, 98, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at a local health care facility.

She was born May 18, 1921 in Fortescue, Missouri to Thomas and Leonia (Anno) Stone. She graduated from Forest City High School, married W.O. Johnson in 1941, and had five children with him. For ten years she was a nurse's aide at Missouri Methodist Hospital.

Family meant everything to her. In her last years her eyes lit up when family members, particularly children, came to visit.

Vera was a long-time member of Community Presbyterian Church. She also belonged to the Bu-an-co Garden Club, Eastern Star, and was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. In her spare time she loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.O., her husband of 61 years, son Darwin, daughter Janice Atha, and five sibling.

Survivors include sons Thomas Preston Johnson (Penny), Rod (Allison) Johnson, daughter Deanna Losson (Christopher), all of St. Joseph, Bob and Olga Atha, Colleen Coble, and grandchildren Mary, Marcia, Shelly, Karyn, Mindy, David, Megan, Ryan, Stacia, Patrick, Carly, Stephanie, Elizabeth, Kelly, Bethany, Christin, and Kyle. There are 32 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Diversicare who grew to love Vera and thank Mosaic Hospice for their care and support.

Vera's life is one to emulate, because a life filled with love is a life well lived.

Visitation will begin after 11 A.M. on Sunday, November 10, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 A.M. on Monday, November 11 at Community Presbyterian Church, Rev. Jim Longe officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Inter-Serv.