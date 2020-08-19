Clear
Vera Lou Bacon, 32

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Vera Lou Bacon, 32, of St Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born December 6, 1987 in St. Joseph, daughter of Pamela and Robin Bacon. She graduated from Benton High School class of 2006. She worked at Diversicare as a CNA. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter and family. Vera was preceded in death by father, Robin Bacon, Sr., mother, Pamela Bacon, brother, Robin Lee Bacon, Jr., paternal grandmother, Mary Jones, paternal grandparents, Donald & Vera Bacon, grandparents, Helen & Paul Neiderhauser, aunt, Delorse Mowen and uncle, Kenneth Neiderhauser. Survivors include, cousin, Teresa Lettmon, daughter, Schavia Dixon, companion, William Roberts, aunt, Betty (Butch Bruce) Bacon, uncles, Donald "Butch" (Christina) Bacon, Bobby (Julie) Bacon, Timmy (Crystal) Bacon and Jeff Bacon.
Miss Bacon has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Vera Bacon Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

The week looks dry and comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Conditions this Wednesday will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region.
