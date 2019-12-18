Vera Riley

1935-2019

Vera Riley, 84, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019.

She was born August 18, 1935 in Colcord, Oklahoma.

Vera married Harold J. Riley June 14, 1953. He preceded her in death January 12, 1982.

She was a member of Assembly of God Church.

Vera was preceded in death by her son, Steve Riley; parents, Gene and Lela (Wilson) Brazil; brothers, Loyd and Ray Brazil.

Survivors include children, Brenda Christie (Don) and Mike Riley (Susan); grandchildren, Josh Garner (Malyssa), Nicole Owen (Matt), Corey Riley (Lauren), Chris Riley, Sean Riley, Cody Riley; 5 great-grandchildren.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Row Cemetery, Colcord, Oklahoma. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.