Verda Dakin, 96, of St. Joseph, MO passed away, October 11, 2020.

She was born on October 2, 1924 to Prince Charles and Jane Ellen (Roberts) McDowell in Frazier, MO. Verda grew up near Gower and graduated from Gower High School.

On November 28, 1942 she was united in marriage to Paul William Dakin. After their marriage they lived in St. Joseph where they made their home. Her husband preceded her in death on November 20, 1997.Verda was a bookkeeper for Polsky Motors and Farris Truckline for many years. She was active in the American Business Women’s Association, where she had served as President.

Verda was a longtime member of the King Hill Baptist Church, currently known as Journey Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, was active in Missions, and volunteered and prepared food for the Soup Kitchen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Paul Eugene; three brothers, Ernest McDowell, Dallas McDowell and Jewell McDowell; sister, Alma Deaner; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Dakin.

She is survived by her sons, Charles Dakin and Steve Dakin and wife Teresa; grandchildren, Nathaniel, Micah and Josiah Dakin, Kelly (Chris) Martin and Kerri (Scott) Akeson; great grandchildren, Lylith, Cameron, Zach, Marin, and Ben; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 15th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower with visitation one hour prior to the service.Burial: Allen Cemetery, Gower, MO.