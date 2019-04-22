Verla “Jean” (Hiskey) Newton, 92, Wathena, Kansas

Wathena, Kansas Verla “Jean” (Hiskey) Newton, 92, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home in Wathena, Kansas.

She was born on March 5, 1927 in Murray, Iowa to Elroy & Hattie Belle (Palmer) Hiskey.

Jean married Roy Newton on September 29, 1945 at the courthouse in Troy, Kansas. They celebrated 67 years of marriage. Her husband, Roy passed away on March 28, 2013.

Verla Jean was a loving & devoted wife & mother. Loved sewing, baking & decorating cakes, & fishing on the river bank. Enjoyed all her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all.

Verla Jean was preceded in death by her husband Roy Newton, her parents, brothers, Edward, Walter, Galen, and Wayne Hiskey; sisters, Florence Cunningham, Mary Iva Banks, and Marie Falkenbach, son-in-law, Leonard Snodgrass, grandchild Rynita Reiling, great-grandchildren Miranda Clary, and baby Hawkins.

Survivors: son, David (Kassie) Newton

Daughters, Barbara Cardwell, Carolyn (Ronald) Schultz, Dianna (Steve) Shellenberger & LaDonna Snodgrass.

Sister, Laura Ripper, 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchild & numerous nieces & nephews.

A special “thank you “ to St. Croix Hospice, Hiawatha, KS and her caregivers: Barbara Cardwell, Carolyn Schultz, Dianna Shellenberger, David & Kassie Newton and LaDonna Snodgrass. Also we want to thank Keen Age Center.

Service will be held at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, April 27, 2019 with granddaughter Rychelle Reiling-Mullins officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday evening April 26, 2019, at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9:00 AM Thursday.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Croix Hospice, Hiawatha, KS.and/or Wathena EMS.

Burial: Bellemont Cemtery in Wathena, Kansas.