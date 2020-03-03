VERLIN D. MANN

Verlin D. Mann, 78, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Dearborn, MO. Verlin was born November 1, 1941 in Albany, MO to Forrest Dale and Faye Sylvia (Carroway) Mann. He was a 1960 graduate of the Pattonsburg, MO High School, and longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Dearborn. Verlin married Carolyn Kay Conover on November 30, 1963 in McFall, MO. He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Verlin worked as a machinist for the Michelin Tire Company in Kansas City for 37 years, making tires for aircraft, military, and space shuttle applications. He also farmed and raised cattle in the Dearborn and Gentry County, MO areas. Verlin was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing, and was a proud member of the National Rifle Association. He also enjoyed working on hot rods and woodworking. Verlin was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Carolyn. He is survived by his sons Roger Mann of North Carolina, and Kevin (Jeanne) Mann of Edgerton, MO; grandchildren Taylor and Avery Mann of Shawnee, KS, and Shelby Mann and Halen Knapp of Edgerton; sisters Charlene Daniels and Mary Ann Reifschneider; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home in Dearborn; followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment, with military honors will follow at the Dearborn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be given to the Dearborn Cemetery Association or to the Wounded Warriors Project. Arrangements By: Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home—Dearborn, MO—Ph. 816.992.3366. www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com