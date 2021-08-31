Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vern Wayne Summa, 82

Vern Wayne Summa, age 82, of Maryville, MO, passed away from this life on August 23rd, 2021, at home.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 1:21 PM

Vern Wayne Summa, age 82, of Maryville, MO, passed away from this life on August 23rd, 2021, at home.

He was born on February 9th, 1939, in Pattonsburg, MO, to Lionel and Artela (Lowrey) Summa. Their family relocated and Vern spent most of his childhood in Hollister, CA. Their family moved back to Missouri where he graduated from Albany High School in 1957.

In 1957, Vern met Evelyn Walker on a blind date. Later in his life when asked what his favorite season was, he responded by saying “fall, because that is when I met the love of my life.” They were married on February 9th, 1958, and had two children, Brenda (1959) and Terri (1961).

His career life included becoming a barber in 1965 and opening ‘Summa Barber Shop’ from 1967-1973. He then went to work for Light and Power for 27 years until he retired.

Vern was very active with the Masonic Lodge #470 AF&AM, for 50 plus years. He enjoyed many family gatherings, playing 42 and horseshoes with his brothers-in-law, and was an avid carpenter and a fan of western novels. He was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church.

Vern is proceeded in death by his parents and his three brothers Gerald, Clyde, and Floyd, his father and mother-in-law LB and Nora (Chapman) Walker, sisters-in-law Wilma (Walker) Smith, Marlys (Ryker) Walker and Bonnie (May) Summa; brothers-in-law Willis, Laymon, Bill, and Rolland Walker, and a son-in-law Bob Palmer.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his two daughters Brenda (Summa) Stiens and Vicki Salsbury, Terri (Summa) Palmer, and Steve Christiason; his grandchildren Jeremy, and Jessica Davison, Kyle, and Cassie, Logan, and Katelyn Stiens, and Joe Campbell; his great grandchildren Madix, Orion, and Leo Morrison and Havyn and Zoe Stiens, brothers-in-law Harland Walker and Ronald Smith, sisters-in-law Barbara Summa, Judy Summa, Beverly Walker, Vicki Walker, Donna Walker, and Jerri Walker; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Bram Funeral Home August 25, 2021 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, with Masonic Services to follow.

Funeral services will be held at Ravenwood Christian Church on August 26th, 2021 at 10:30am with burial immediately following at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Evelyn Summa for a charity to be determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms are currently moving into our area from Iowa and Nebraska. These storms will continue to move to the south east throughout the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories