Vern Wayne Summa, 82

Vern Wayne Summa, age 82, of Maryville, MO, passed away from this life on August 23rd, 2021, at home.

He was born on February 9th, 1939, in Pattonsburg, MO, to Lionel and Artela (Lowrey) Summa. Their family relocated and Vern spent most of his childhood in Hollister, CA. Their family moved back to Missouri where he graduated from Albany High School in 1957.

In 1957, Vern met Evelyn Walker on a blind date. Later in his life when asked what his favorite season was, he responded by saying “fall, because that is when I met the love of my life.” They were married on February 9th, 1958, and had two children, Brenda (1959) and Terri (1961).

His career life included becoming a barber in 1965 and opening ‘Summa Barber Shop’ from 1967-1973. He then went to work for Light and Power for 27 years until he retired.

Vern was very active with the Masonic Lodge #470 AF&AM, for 50 plus years. He enjoyed many family gatherings, playing 42 and horseshoes with his brothers-in-law, and was an avid carpenter and a fan of western novels. He was a member of the Ravenwood Christian Church.

Vern is proceeded in death by his parents and his three brothers Gerald, Clyde, and Floyd, his father and mother-in-law LB and Nora (Chapman) Walker, sisters-in-law Wilma (Walker) Smith, Marlys (Ryker) Walker and Bonnie (May) Summa; brothers-in-law Willis, Laymon, Bill, and Rolland Walker, and a son-in-law Bob Palmer.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, his two daughters Brenda (Summa) Stiens and Vicki Salsbury, Terri (Summa) Palmer, and Steve Christiason; his grandchildren Jeremy, and Jessica Davison, Kyle, and Cassie, Logan, and Katelyn Stiens, and Joe Campbell; his great grandchildren Madix, Orion, and Leo Morrison and Havyn and Zoe Stiens, brothers-in-law Harland Walker and Ronald Smith, sisters-in-law Barbara Summa, Judy Summa, Beverly Walker, Vicki Walker, Donna Walker, and Jerri Walker; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Bram Funeral Home August 25, 2021 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, with Masonic Services to follow.

Funeral services will be held at Ravenwood Christian Church on August 26th, 2021 at 10:30am with burial immediately following at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Evelyn Summa for a charity to be determined.