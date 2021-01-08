Verna Gale Sigrist, 85

Wathena, Kansas – Verna Gale Sigrist was born February 6, 1935, at her home in the country in Osborn, Missouri, to Everett Verlin and Bertha Marie (Limb) Akins.

She passed away on December 15, 2020, at her home in Blair, Kansas, surrounded by family. Verna worked at many places over her lifetime, including her very first job as a basket girl at Hyde Park. She also worked at Sollars Rexall Drug Store, Douglas Candy Company, JC Penney, Beaman’s TV and Appliance, Montgomery Ward, Heartland Regional Medical Center in the mailroom, the Doniphan County Treasurer’s Office and the Doniphan County Transportation Department of Aging. She was also a member of the Troy First Baptist Church, Doniphan County Happytime Homemaker’s Extension Group, and the Lafayette Class of 1953 Luncheon Group.

Verna was an excellent seamstress and knitter. Many throughout the area were recipients of her beautiful afghans and slippers as well as the kitchen towels she knitted and sold.

She was active in many other organizations throughout her life. She was a volunteer driver for the Red Cross, taking the Gray Ladies to Wadsworth Veterans Hospital on Sundays to deliver cookies. She was a Girl Scout, receiving their highest award at the age of 14. She was also a Girl Scout leader for both of her daughters. She was an avid Troy Trojan Booster over the course of her children’s school years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with family at many memorable family events.

Verna married Gordon Sigrist January 15, 1966. They were married over 51 ½ years before Gordon passed away on July 22, 2017. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a son, Mitch Sigrist. Survivors include her children: Melody Merritt Peterson, Gaylon Merritt, Mike Sigrist, Robert Sigrist (Kimberly), Angelia Sigrist, and 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Private Family Funeral Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, Troy, Kansas. There is no scheduled family visitation, friends may call after 9 AM Friday until 5 P.M. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. Memorials: First Baptist Church, Troy, Wathena EMS, Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 or the Doniphan County Public Transportation. www.harmanrohde.com