VERNA MAE BROWNELL

Verna Mae Brownell, 83, of Platte City, MO passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the North K.C. Hospital. Verna Mae was born September 18, 1935 in Warrensburg, MO to David Crockett and Lucile (Crumbaugh) Thomason. She was a graduate of the Platte County High School. Verna Mae was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Platte City for over 60 years, serving as secretary and enjoying working with the people. She married Kermit Henry Brownell May 30, 1958 in Platte City, MO. Verna was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved travelling and spending time with her granddaughter Ashley. Verna Mae was preceded in death by her parent; her husband Kermit; a brother; and 2 sisters. She is survived by: her daughter Sylvia Brownell of Platte City; and her granddaughter Lauren “Ashley” Brownell. A visitation will be held 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Platte City; followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service. Interment will follow at the Platte City Cemetery. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net