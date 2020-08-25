Vernon F. Rhoades, 72

Vernon F. Rhoades

August 12, 1948 - August 24, 2020

Vernon F. Rhoades, the son of Vernie Amos and Phyllis Colleen (Chastain) Rhoades, was born on August 12, 1948, in Hamburg, Iowa. Vernon attended first through third grades at Nishnabotna, Missouri School, graduating from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri in 1966. At the age 10, Vernon began helping his dad on the Missouri River as a commercial fisherman. This began a lifelong desire to hunt and fish in northwest Missouri. Vernon also worked for George Opp.

On January 4, 1970, Vernon was united in marriage to Deborah A. Slemp at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax. They became the parents of two children: Sandy and Tracy. The couple recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

For a short time, Vernon was employed by the Rock Port City Water Plant. He was then employed for 30 years by Atchison Holt Rural Electric Corporative, Rock Port. He also drove a school bus for Fairfax R-III School, was a self-employed electrician and did seasonal work for MFA Fertilizer Service, all in Fairfax. Due to Vernon’s ill health, he was forced to retire in 2001.

Vernon was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pope and Young Club, and Boone and Crockett Club. Vernon and his dad participated in numerous fishing tournaments receiving the Master Angler Award. In 1983, they won a bass boat and numerous other prizes. Vernon passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at Community Hospital- Fairfax, Fairfax, at the age of 72.

Besides his father, Vernie, Vernon was preceded in death by infant daughter, Tracy Lynn Rhoades; brother, Jimmy Dale Rhoades. Survivors include wife, Debbie Rhoades, Fairfax; daughter, Sandy Rhoades, Fairfax; mother, Phyllis Rhoades, Tarkio; siblings, David (Elizabeth) Rhoades, Fairfax, Terri (Wayne) Laverentz, Tabor, Iowa, and Judy (Larry) Wooten, Maryville, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Interment: 10:30 A.M., Thursday, August 27, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.

Open visitation begins 9:00 A.M., Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. There is no scheduled family visitation.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to Fairfax R-III School or First Presbyterian Church, Fairfax.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com