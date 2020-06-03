Vernon J. Carter, 91, of Derby, Kansas, formerly of Troy, passed away peacefully Sunday morning May 31, 2020 at home with his daughter at his side.

Mr. Carter was born November 15, 1928 in Dodge City, Kansas to Mary(White) and F.F. Carter. He lived in Colorado for many years and came to Troy in 1942 where he graduated from Troy High School in 1946. Immediately following graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Forces. While in the USAAF he was stationed in Texas, Guam and the Philippines where he was on the Base’s track team. He ran in the Service competitions in Tokyo, Japan and other locations winning several placement trophies. His daily work was to assist in publishing the Base newspaper. He reached the Rank of Sergeant while in the Service.

When he returned from the Service he went to work for Armour & Company where he worked for over 32 years until they closed. He then went to work for Peachtree Doors and Windows until the operation returned to Georgia. He then worked for Ag. Processing until he retired.

After returning from the Service, he married his high school sweetheart Kathryn A. Cummings at the Community of Christ (Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints) on February 3, 1950. He was a devoted father who worked hard to meet the needs of his family. They enjoyed 69 years and 7 months together. Good with his hands he could fix anything from clocks to tube TV’s and anything around the house. He studied the Bible extensively especially the Old Testament and at Church taught an Old Testament class.

Vernon was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn. His survivors include- daughter Mary Kathryn (Michael) Clarady all of Derby, Kansas; his brother in law Lyle Cummings, niece Marla Kay Cummings and nephew Robert (Bob) Cummings all of Troy, Kansas; great nephews Shane (Heather) Peden of Wichita, Kansas Clint Peden of Troy, Kansas, and Brady (Mikalla) Cummings of Los Angeles, California; great niece Blair (Brandon) Geiger of Highland, Kansas; great-great nieces and nephew Taylor, Bennett and Brittie.

Vernon’s family friends Christine (Wayne) Determann; John (Sarah) Clarady (Lucas, Aaron, Wyatt); Daniel (Kim) Clarady (Lily).

A celebration of Vernon’s life will be held Thursday June 4, 2020 with visitation at 9 a.m. and services following at 10 a.m. at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Burial will follow at Mt Olive Cemetery in Troy.