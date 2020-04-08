Vernon R. Richey, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

He was born July 21, 1934 in Barnard, Missouri.

Vernon served in the United States Navy during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired as an electrician for the US Navy. Vernon was a member of the VFW and American Legion.

Vernon loved to work on old houses and fish.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Bonnie (Hainey) Richey; son, Bret Richey; brother, Ed Richey; sisters, Evelyn Puling and Mary Warner.

Survivors include sons, Rick Richey (Tammie), Bart Richey (Ka), David Richey (Judie); brothers, Roxey Richey, Michael Richey; sister, Bonnie Jean Locklin; 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private Farewell Services & public livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends May Call 9:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Firefighters Memorial Fund. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.