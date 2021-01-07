Clear

Vick Bear, 69

Vick Bear, 69, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 3:41 PM

Vick Bear, 69, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at his home. He was born October 29, 1951 in Wathena, KS, son of Norma (Droz) and John Bear. He graduated from Wathena High School, class of 1969. Vick married Diana Blunt on May 3, 1974 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Wathena, KS. He was a lifelong farmer and Vick was a member of the Burr Oak Levee Board. His passion was planting trees, deer and mushroom hunting, gardening and sharing his produce with others. He also enjoyed woodworking and creating many items. He was an avid animal advocate. In his later years, he loved cooking for his family and friends and he always had a good time dancing. Vick was preceded in death by father, John Bear and brothers, Johnnie and Lonnie Bear. Survivors include: wife, Diana Bear of the home, son, Austin Bear, daughter, Jeannette Bear, grandson, Dakota Bear, mother, Norma Bear of Wathena, KS, and sister Linda Kay Bear, as well as several nieces and nephews. A Private Funeral Service was held at 10:00 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. He was buried at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, KS. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Doniphan County Pet Rescue. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
