Vicki Rennae Amthor Kline, 69

Vicki Rennae Amthor Kline, age 69, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Vicki is survived by her husband, John, of 35 years; son, Steven of Agency, Mo.; grandson, Reid, and life-long friends, Cheryl, Ian, Kelsey and Kynlee Rosenauer; as well as, several in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, She was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Mary Amthor of Rock Port, MO.

Vicki was born on May 20, 1950, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Jim and Mary Amthor. She graduated from Rock Port High School in 1968 and from Northwest Missouri State University in 1972. Upon graduation, she accepted a position as high school English and Mass Media teacher at Mid-Buchanan R-V School District where she taught for 29 years. She then taught one year in the East Buchanan School District. Vicki married John W. Kline on December 29, 1984, at Frazier Baptist Church and they had one son, Steven Amthor Kline.

Vicki was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and teacher. She was a member of Mid-Buchanan Community Teachers Association serving as president for several years, Missouri State Teachers Association, Missouri Retired Teachers Association and the National Council of Teachers of English. She was twice listed in Who’s Who Among America’s Outstanding Teachers and was a published author and photographer. She always treated students fairly, honestly and with an inspiring sense of humor which allowed her to teach in ways so students could learn and understand.Vicki was an active member of Agency United Methodist Church and cared deeply for her Lord and church family.

She served as church board president and secretary, taught Sunday School and continued to maintain the church Prayer Chain. Vicki was an outstanding 4-H Beef leader instructing many youth in showing cattle. She was considered the “barn Mom” at many state and county fairs. She was a member of the American Angus Association and President of Road Runner Ranch. She was also instrumental in starting the Mid-Buchanan FFA Chapter and organizing the Mid-Buchanan FFA Livestock Show. She enjoyed working outside on the farm, in the field and with the livestock.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.