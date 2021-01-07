Vicki Whitman-Fletcher, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020.
She was born March 5, 1950 in St. Joseph to Cash and Kathryn (Lisetor) Whitman, III.
Vicki’s work career included Tiffany & Co. Atlanta, GA, Impeccable Pig and Christian Family Care Agency for Children in Phoenix, AZ. After moving back to Prairie Village, KS, Ms. Fletcher was a realtor for Reece Nichols.
Vicki previously had served on the boards of both the Noyes Home for Children and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Cash Whitman III; stepfather, Jack Tootle; son, Rew Fletcher; and aunt, Helen L. Kane.
Survivors include her mother, Kathryn Tootle; stepsister, Kathy Tootle Ames; and stepbrother, John Tootle.
Private Farewell Services Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Noyes Home for Children or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
