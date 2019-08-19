Clear

Vickie Lynette Carlisle December 26, 1946 - August 17, 2019

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 9:30 am at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Fr. Stephen Hansen Celebrant. The Interment will be at the Tharp Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Cathedral building fund.

Vickie Lynette Carlisle 72, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her home. She was born December 26, 1946 in St. Joseph, and lived in Boliver, MO. for number of years. She graduated from Central High School, and South East Missouri State University. She retired from the State of Missouri as a Social Worker. She enjoyed gardening and her chickens, and she was of the Catholic Faith, attending St. Joseph's Cathedral Catholic Church. Vickie was preceded in death by father, Wilber Fletchall, and brother, Roger Lee Fletchall. Survivors include: mother, E. Nadine (Wilber) Hendrix, Mound City, MO, husband, Stephen Carlisle, Bolivar, MO., Children: Carl Alfred Modlin Jr., Saint Joseph, MO, Stefanie (Chris) Tucker, Clinton, KY, Monica Motes, Jackson, MO., Cynthia (Mark) Brown, Farragut, IA, Ashley and Jason Carlisle, Oklahoma, brothers; Doug (Leslee) Fletchall, St. Joseph, Chris (Jennifer) Fletchall, Orangevale, CA, Dana Hendrix, Sanger, TX, and Brent Hendrix, Springfield, MO, grandchildren: Cheyene Caples, Brianna Modlin, Savanna Mathis, Miranda (Dan) Kerkckhoff, Allison Aufdenberg, Brielle (Cade) Miller, Anna (Beau) Boeye, Margo Motes, Waverly Brown, Wyatt Aufdenberg, Audrey Tucker, Whitley Jo Tucker, great grandchildren, Clayton & Emmett Kerkckhoff, as well as several nieces & nephews.

