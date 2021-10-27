Vickie Lynn Gregg 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born April 28, 1957 in Paris, Illinois, daughter of Ruth & Albert Fogle. Vickie as preceded in death by her husband, Lewis E. Gregg. She has a son, Patrick Shane Gregg, 3 brothers, Clifford, Bernie W., and Terry Kemper, and a sister, Sherry L. Kemper. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Vickie Lynn Gregg 64, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 in a St. Joseph health care center.
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:30 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...