Vicky L. Seward 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born December 27, 1953 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Central High School. She loved shopping, watching crime shows, Hallmark, spending time with her family and most of all her silky-huaha Tank. Vicky was preceded in death by parents, Glenn & Juanita Seward, sisters, Cindy Gibson, and Shirley Smithwick. Survivors include, sisters Sandy Brown, Rosie Goldizen, Tura Homan, and Marie Simmons, brothers Rick, Billy, and Lonnie Seward, her beloved sons Greg, Jay, and Brian(Donita) Seward, grandchildren Katelyn Meyer, Jacob(Airelle) Seward, Haleigh(Jesse) Harbord, Tyler and Tyson Seward, and her very loved great grandchildren Jesse, Kinslee, and Dawson.
Funeral services: are pending at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Vicky Seward memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
