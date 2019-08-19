Victor R. Killman October 10, 1927 - August 15, 2019

Wathena, Kansas - Victor R. Killman, 91, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Victor was born on October 10, 1927 in Palmer, Kansas to Alvin & Clara (Deirking) Killman.

He was a member of the Lutheran Church. Victor was baptized on October 16, 1927, and was confirmed April 13, 1941. His confirmation verse was II Corinthians 5:15. Victor was in the U.S. Army, and served in the Korean War. He worked for Southwestern Bell and then was a cable splicer foreman for the Federal Government. He retired from there in the late 1970’s, after which he had several other jobs. The one he enjoyed the most was helping his wife Marilyn with her in-home daycare.

Victor married Marilyn Beikmann on February 20, 1955.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a sister Vera Lecuyer.

Children - Kurtis (Sherry) Killman, Vicki (Ralph) Schuman, six grandchildren - Eric, Amy, Brendan, Eric, Brady & Remington; three great-grandchildren, Odin, Camden & Raelyn.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, August, 20, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Christ Lutheran Church, Wathena, Kansas.

Burial: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Kansas Veterans’0. Cemetery at Fort Riley, Manhattan, Kansas.

Memorials: Disabled Veterans