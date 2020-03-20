Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Viktor Bejan, 70

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:26 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Viktor Bejan
1949- 2020

Cameron, Missouri- Viktor Bejan, 70, passed away March 19, 2020.
He was born in Vienna, Austria on April 2, 1949 to George and Katerina (Bobrik)
Bejan.
Viktor came to the United States in May of 1951 and received his citizenship in 1982. He was a sheet metal leadman for Millbank until retiring.
Victor was preceded by his parents, and brothers, George and Danny.
Survivors: wife, Dorita, of the home; children, Angela (Bennett) White, Buffalo, Missouri, Alicia Bejan, San Marcos, Texas, Nathan (Jaclynn) Bejan, Cameron, Missouri, Amanda Hahn, Cameron, Missouri, Benjamin Bejan, Shawnee, Kansas, and Andrea (Micah) Mynatt, Cameron, Missouri; 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Bejan and Anna (Dennis) Gorman; brothers, David Bejan and John Bejan; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories