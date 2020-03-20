Viktor Bejan

1949- 2020

Cameron, Missouri- Viktor Bejan, 70, passed away March 19, 2020.

He was born in Vienna, Austria on April 2, 1949 to George and Katerina (Bobrik)

Bejan.

Viktor came to the United States in May of 1951 and received his citizenship in 1982. He was a sheet metal leadman for Millbank until retiring.

Victor was preceded by his parents, and brothers, George and Danny.

Survivors: wife, Dorita, of the home; children, Angela (Bennett) White, Buffalo, Missouri, Alicia Bejan, San Marcos, Texas, Nathan (Jaclynn) Bejan, Cameron, Missouri, Amanda Hahn, Cameron, Missouri, Benjamin Bejan, Shawnee, Kansas, and Andrea (Micah) Mynatt, Cameron, Missouri; 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Bejan and Anna (Dennis) Gorman; brothers, David Bejan and John Bejan; nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements: Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.