Vincent's Obituary

Vince Garcia, 65, passed peacefully July 3, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born October 26, 1953 to Guadalupe George and Josephine H. Garcia, who preceded him in death. Mr. Garcia lived in St. Joseph, Missouri his entire life.

Vince graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1971 and attended elementary school at St. Patrick Catholic School. He enjoyed working with the Boy Scouts and had an abiding love for the outdoors.

Having worked at Johnson Controls for over 40 years, Vince developed many lifelong friendships. He was proudly active in the Union as steward, trustee, and Board member. Adam’s Bar and Grill is where Vince enjoyed spending time with good friends, and he loved a cigar especially while grilling out. He was a great Father, Grandpa and partner.

Vince was so proud of his grandsons and delighted in watching them grow.

Vince’s family would like to thank the many friends and acquaintances that took the time to visit him. He was thankful for the steady stream of visitors during his battle with cancer. In Vince’s final days, his generous spirit and loving nature was expressed daily to his family and visitors. He opened his arms to welcome all who came to see him.

Mr. Garcia attended St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Vince is preceded in death by his sister, Felice Marie Berry and an infant brother, Michael.

He is survived by his most significant other, Lavonne Wahlert; sons, Chris Garcia (Tammy Havens) and Andy Garcia (Leah); nephew, Paul Brian Berry; brother, Jim Garcia (Barbara); niece, Justina Burrell; grandsons: Logan, Joseph and Knox Garcia.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Patrick Paris Building Fund.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, where Sons of the American Legion Squadron #287 will render honors. Visitation will begin Monday, July 8, 2019, after 1:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., where a parish rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m.

Visitation

Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Monday, July 08, 2019

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Email Details

3609 Frederick

Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Directions

Rosary

Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel

Monday, July 08, 2019

6:00 PM

Email Details

3609 Frederick

Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506

Directions

Memorial Mass

St. Patrick's Catholic Church

Tuesday, July 09, 2019

10:30 AM

Email Details

1723 S 12th Street

St Joseph, Missouri 64503