Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gerald V. “Vince” Mueller, 86

Vince Mueller, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:18 PM

Vince Mueller, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to Alfred J. and Vera A. Mueller and raised in Easton, Missouri.
Vince attended Easton High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and was stationed at Fort Brag, NC from 1956 to 1961.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred J. Mueller, Jr.; sisters, Geraldine “Jeri” Miller and Alene Remington.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Phyllis J. Smith Mueller; children, Tim Keys (Dana), Tracy Dolcini, Tiffany Vaughn (Ty), Stephanie Tatro, Doug Mueller; grandchildren, Brendan and Brittany Dolcini, Dillan (Kelsey) and Sean O’Dell, Peyton, Grayson and Keaton Vaughn, Noah and Brady Keys, Dallas Mueller; great-grandchildren, Liley, Brayden, Ian, and Sadie O’Dell, Landen Heming; brother, Fred Mueller (Bonnie); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories