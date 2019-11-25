Clear

Vincent A. Halter, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Tuesday, November 26, 2019 6:00PM - 8:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Service Wednesday, November 27, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 4:10 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Vincent A. Halter, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019.
He was born January 11, 1937.
Vincent married Janice Moore November 30, 1967; she preceded him in death February 4, 2019.
He worked at Crouch Brothers for 16 years and then owned his own business, as well as farming.
Vincent attended St. Mary Catholic Church. His favorite past-time was working outdoors and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 62 years, Janice; parents, Joseph and Gertrude (Hanway) Halter; brothers, Ed and Robert Halter; infant brother, Lawrence Halter; sisters Helen Fisher, Rosella Shreve, Beatrice Brown, Mary Herren and Marcella Helberg.
Survivors include daughter, Deborah Halter-Park; sons, Mark Halter (Lynn), Gregg Halter; granddaughters, Samantha Halter, Molly Hudson (Cody); great-grandson, Boston Hudson; sisters, Lucille Thornton, Eileen Grier; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Autism Alliance of Northwest Missouri or St. Mary Catholic Church.

