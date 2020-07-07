Vincent Aloysius Schieber, 62, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at his home.

Due to COVID-19 closures at the time of Vincent’s death, services were delayed to this date.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, Maryville. Fr. Albert Bruecken, OSB, will be the celebrant.

The family will be at the church at 10:00 AM, for visitation prior to the service for those who wish to come early or can’t attend the Mass.

Interment will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the American Red Cross.

Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri, is in charge of arrangements.

Below is the remainder of Vincent's obituary:

Vincent Aloysius Schieber, 62, of Maryville MO passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, the 14th of March 2020 at his home in Maryville. Vincent was born in Maryville MO on the 24th of February 1958 to Leo A. and Eulalia (Merrigan) Schieber and was raised on the Schieber family farm in Conception MO. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Conception Junction MO and later earned a B.S. In Agriculture from Northwest Missouri State University. He was a loyal and hard-working employee of Energizer for over 35 years until the plant closed; he then transitioned to working at Michael's Foods in Iowa until he was fortunate enough to find employment at Federal Mogul in Maryville. He was united in marriage to Jeannie Marie Protzman at St. Gregory's Catholic Church on the 29th August 1980 and was ready to celebrate 40 years of marriage this summer with their four children.

Vincent loved to go hunting, especially during deer season, because he loved being outdoors. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats. He enjoyed playing cards at family gatherings. Vincent didn't know any strangers and loved being out and about in the community socializing and helping others. He himself never asked for help and never kept a tally of his generous deeds. He never spoke badly of others. He was a loving husband and doting father.

He is very missed by those who survive him: his wife Jeannie Schieber of Maryville MO, son Aaron Schieber (Catie Burghart) of Omaha NE, daughter Amanda (Glenn) Korbeck of Columbia MO, Danielle Schieber of Columbia MO, and Kimberly (Seth) Sandau of Maryville MO. His two grandchildren Meriam Schieber and Jenson Sandau are devastated by his passing. He was proceeded in death by his father Leo A. Schieber, was a caring son of his mother Eulalia Schieber (Maryville MO) and loving brother to siblings Marilyn (Kenny) Wilmes, Kevin (Martha) Schieber, Ellen (Greg) Carter, David (Linda) Schieber, Doug (Colleen) Schieber, Keith (Alison) Schieber and Carla (Shannon) Sadler by whom he was blessed with many nieces and nephews.