Vincent Lee Studer, 66, of Wathena, Kansas passed away at his home on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Vincent was born on November 12, 1954 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Bonnie (Shepherd) Studer. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena and a farmer.

He married Rhonda Thornton on April 3, 1982 in Wathena, Kansas. She survives of the home. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include his daughters; Shelly Bauman (Rick) of Wathena, Kansas

Lacey Johnson (John) of Elwood, Kansas

3 grandchildren; Corbin Bauman, Ashlynn Bauman and Dakota Johnson

Sister, Lori Newton (Denny) of Wathena, Kansas

2 nephews, Zack and Jake Newton

FUNERAL: Friday, February 5, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30-8 pm at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: Vincent Studer Memorial c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com