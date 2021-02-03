Clear
Vincent Lee Studer, 66

Vincent Lee Studer, 66, of Wathena, Kansas passed away at his home on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:56 AM

Vincent was born on November 12, 1954 in Wathena, Kansas to Lawrence and Bonnie (Shepherd) Studer. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena and a farmer.

He married Rhonda Thornton on April 3, 1982 in Wathena, Kansas. She survives of the home. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include his daughters; Shelly Bauman (Rick) of Wathena, Kansas

Lacey Johnson (John) of Elwood, Kansas

3 grandchildren; Corbin Bauman, Ashlynn Bauman and Dakota Johnson

Sister, Lori Newton (Denny) of Wathena, Kansas

2 nephews, Zack and Jake Newton

FUNERAL: Friday, February 5, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30-8 pm at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas

Memorials: Vincent Studer Memorial c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
