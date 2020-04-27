VINCENT PAUL HERNANDEZ 53, passed away Saturday April 25, 2020 at St. Joseph, Missouri after a long battle with heart disease. Vince was born on November 17, 1966 to Donald Paul Hernandez and Carol Dunn Hernandez Force. He graduated from Lafayette High School. He married Sennie Dickens Pierson on 11-26-1985 and had one child, (Jessica). He later married Pamela Jo Smith on 2-11-1989 and had two children, (Leighann and Tyler). Vince enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1985 and served at Ft. Lewis, Washington. He then began his civilian career working at Weyerhaeuser. Upon moving back to St. Joseph, Missouri, he began his life-long career as a “concrete man”, working for Precision Foundation. He also worked as a serviceman/technician for Miller Pipe Line in Kansas City, Missouri for two years. In his youth, Vince was a superb athlete excelling at baseball, participating in the Bronco World Series held in St. Joseph, Missouri. As a pitcher, he struck out 18 consecutive batters during one game. He could fill and do a good job at just about any position on the baseball field. He also was active in softball, basketball and football. He loved NASCAR racing, especially Dale Jr., watching the Royals and Chiefs play as well as just about any other sport he could find to watch. He loved the outdoors, cooking, BBQ, music, dancing and being with family and friends. Vince’s sense of humor always put a smile on your face or laughter in the air, he loved telling everyone that there were two things to know about concrete; 1. It will crack and 2. No one can steal it! Vince is survived by his forever partner, Lori Bussell, his daughters, Jessica Pierson and Leighann Hernandez and son, Tyler (Briana) Lown, his mother and stepfather, Carol and Toby Force, his step-mother, Mary Schafer Hernandez, siblings, Chris (Ed) Crouse, Tammy Force, Brian (Carrie) Hernandez and Tony (Laura) Force, along with his grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jackson Tedrow, Lilee, Amelia and Ezra Lown, Chloe Oliphant, his sister-in-law, Valorie Hurt Hernandez, numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend, Shawn Turner and companion dog, Buddy. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Paul Hernandez, brother, Mark Christopher Hernandez, both maternal grandparents (Charles C. & Geneva F. Hornbeek Dunn) and paternal grandparents (Natividad “John” Hernandez and Edna Mae Ferguson Hernandez, aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at an upcoming date. Memorials are requested to the Interserv meals program, or Second Harvest food bank. Online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com