Vincent "Vince" Jerald Griffey, 58

Vincent Jerald Griffey 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born April 27, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Mary & Lavelle Griffey. He attended Lafayette High School, and he owned Midwest Photography for many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially enjoying those hobbies with his son Jason. He was also a drywall finisher for many years. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Lavelle Griffey, son Chris M. Griffey, and great grandson Kayden. Survivors include: his mother, Mary (Jim) Ozenberger, St. Joseph, MO., wife, Kristi Griffey of the home, son, Jason (Heather) Griffey, St. Joseph, MO, five grandchildren, Ashley, Trinton, Jordan, Ariel, and Dalton, great-granddaughter, Phynlee, great grandson, Jameson, sister, Sharon (Mike) Portman, brothers, Bruce (Robin) Griffey and Jim (Pam) Griffey. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Vincent Griffey Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.