Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vincent "Vince" Jerald Griffey, 58

Vincent Jerald Griffey 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health care center.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 6:11 PM

Vincent Jerald Griffey 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born April 27, 1962 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of Mary & Lavelle Griffey. He attended Lafayette High School, and he owned Midwest Photography for many years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially enjoying those hobbies with his son Jason. He was also a drywall finisher for many years. Vince was preceded in death by his father, Lavelle Griffey, son Chris M. Griffey, and great grandson Kayden. Survivors include: his mother, Mary (Jim) Ozenberger, St. Joseph, MO., wife, Kristi Griffey of the home, son, Jason (Heather) Griffey, St. Joseph, MO, five grandchildren, Ashley, Trinton, Jordan, Ariel, and Dalton, great-granddaughter, Phynlee, great grandson, Jameson, sister, Sharon (Mike) Portman, brothers, Bruce (Robin) Griffey and Jim (Pam) Griffey. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the Vincent Griffey Memorial Fund in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories