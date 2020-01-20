Viola Almeda Laster, 90

Viola A. Laster 90, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Springfield, MO. Born August 9, 1929, Verdon, NE. She was preceded in death by husband, Charles, parents, Horace & Vera Munro, brothers, Henry & Charles Munro, and Keith Siddens, sisters, and Virginia Garret and Wilma Caswell. Survivors: son, Dennis Williams, daughters, Denise Kuhs, Vera Thigpen, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, step sister, Shirlene Manion, Funeral Service 11 am Monday, Springfield, MO., Graveside Services 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation in St. Joseph.
Graveside Service: Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 2:30 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.
Posted: Jan 20, 2020 9:22 AM
