Viola Mae (Peery) Acklin-Gumm October 28, 1937 - June 21, 2019

Viola Mae (Peery) Acklin-Gumm, 81, of Maryville, MO, passed-away on June 21, 2019 in Maryville with her family at her side.

Viola was born October 28, 1937, in Lincoln, NE. her parents were Oren Edmond Peery and Thelma Pearl (Blessman) Peery.

While in high school she was a member of the basketball team and was voted Basketball Queen of 1955. She graduated from Hopkins High School, Hopkins, MO.

She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Maryville.

Viola was a farm wife and mother. She worked at the Allen and Quinn Abstract Co., a realtor for A+ Realty Co., and she was a Mary Kay Consultant for 30 years.

Viola was an active volunteer and community member. She would volunteer at the SSM St. Francis Hospital, she was past president of the Graham Community Betterment Club, past president of Eagles Auxiliary #3669, she was past president of Maryville Soroptimist Club, and she was an active member of several Maryville bowling leagues.

Viola married Lowell Leroy Acklin on November 21, 1956. They resided on a farm near Graham, MO. They were married for 34 yrs. Lowell passed away May 19, 1990. She later married Hubert E. Gumm, on December 29, 2000. She and Hubert were married 16 yrs. Hubert died July 18, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents.

Viola is survived by her 3 children: Lora Lea Acklin, of St. Joseph, MO, Alan Michael Acklin of Ida Grove, IA, and Carolyn Ann (Dale) Buhman of Clarksdale, MO, her siblings Leola M. (Joe) Pankau of Pineville, MO, Linda D. (Floyd) Dixon of North Powder, OR, and Galen O. (Karen A.) Peery of Kiron, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at the First Baptist Church in Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

The family will meet with friends and family, on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the First Baptist Church in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the First Baptist Church, 121 East Jenkins Street, Maryville.

Bram-Danfelt Funeral home of Maryville is in charge of the arrangements.