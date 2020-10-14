Clear
Virgil "Doc" Williams, 83

Visitation: Friday, October 16th, 2020 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM @Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. 307 South 6th Street, Savannah, MO 64485. ■ Service: Friday, October 16th, 2020 11:30 AM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Posted: Oct 14, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Virgil "Doc" Williams, 83, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Shady Lawn with his family by his side.

Doc was born on April 14, 1937 in Fillmore, Missouri to the late Reed Earl and Martha Opal (Hall) Williams. He was a graduate of Fillmore High School.

Mr. Williams worked in construction most of his life as a heavy equipment operator. After his retirement he worked for the Andrew Country Road and Bridge.

Doc was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Local #101, and taught in their apprenticeship program. He enjoyed music and playing guitar, hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, working on the farm and above all spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Doc was married to Betty L. Bisig on July 25, 1954 and recently celebrated sixty-six years of marriage. She survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include children, Carey Williams (Tammy), Kim Bauman (Randy), Jeff Williams (Judy); daughter-in-law, Linda Williams; grandchildren, Kae Lewis (Chad), Cara Damgar (Jamie), Tawni Bross (Dave), Megan House (Johnny), Dustin Bauman (Emily); twelve great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his son, Ricky Williams and brother, Roger Williams.

Services 11:30 AM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

A cold front will move through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight on Wednesday. We will see strong winds and a little to no precipitation and temperatures will be cooling down heading into Thursday. Another cold front is expected to pass through the area late in the weekend, bringing more Fall-like temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.
