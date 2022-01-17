Clear
Virgil "Frank" Franklin Julian, 80

Virgil "Frank" Franklin Julian 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:09 PM

Virgil "Frank" Franklin Julian 80, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home. He was born April 26, 1941 in Weatherby, Missouri, son of the late Julia & Harold Julian. He graduated from Faucett High School, and worked at Quaker Oats in the Flower Mill, and he retired after 26 years of service. He was active in cub scouts, loved working on computers, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Julian, his parents, and sisters, Julia Johnson, Mary Sutton, Kathy Reynolds, and Janice Gomen. He is survived by daughter, Angela (Josh) Hendrix, son, Rick (Nancy) Kilgore of Saint Joseph, MO, and daughter, Jody (Marsha) Hyman, Olathe, KS, grandchildren: Meghan (Dennis Yager) Ohlensehlen, Stefan Hendrix, Austin (Renee) Hendrix, Spencer Hendrix, Braden Hyman, and Lucas Hendrix, five great grandchildren, sisters, Betty (Jim) Ussary, Goldsborough, NC, Dorothy Julian, and Linda Stafford of St. Joseph, MO, sister in law, Carol Wilson, as well as several nieces and nephews. A memorial services will be held on Friday, January 28, 2022, at the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church. The family request attendees to be in casual attire. Memorials are requested to the Deer Park Grace United Methodist Church.

