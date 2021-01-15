Virgil L Bryant, 80

Cameron, Missouri- Virgil Laverne Bryant, 80, of Cameron, passed away January 13, 2021.

He was born on October 24, 1940 to Artie and Wanda (Gates) Bryant.

Virgil was a licensed Registered Nurse.

Virgil lived in the Weston, Missouri area throughout his life until moving to Cameron.

Preceding him in death: his parents, Artie and Wanda Bryant and grandson, Scott Bryant.

Survivors: daughter, Lynnette Ealey, Kearney, Missouri; sons, Tony Bryant and Virgil Bryant, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jody Bryant, Danielle Ealey, Charles Ealey and Michael Tittone.

Services are pending.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.