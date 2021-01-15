Virgil L Bryant, 80

Cameron, Missouri- Virgil Laverne Bryant, 80, of Cameron, passed away January 13, 2021.
He was born on October 24, 1940 to Artie and Wanda (Gates) Bryant.
Virgil was a licensed Registered Nurse.
Virgil lived in the Weston, Missouri area throughout his life until moving to Cameron.
Preceding him in death: his parents, Artie and Wanda Bryant and grandson, Scott Bryant.
Survivors: daughter, Lynnette Ealey, Kearney, Missouri; sons, Tony Bryant and Virgil Bryant, Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jody Bryant, Danielle Ealey, Charles Ealey and Michael Tittone.
Services are pending.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
