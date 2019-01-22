Virgil L. “Doc” Haynes

1927-2019

Virgil L. “Doc” Haynes, 91, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born May 28, 1927, in St. Joseph. Virgil was a 1945 graduate of Lafayette High School. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1945 to 1946 and in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1946 to 1951.

In 1948, he married Connie Bullock, with whom he had six children. He later married Frances T. Doring on May 20, 1977. She preceded him in death.

During high school, he worked at Florence Rail Yards and was active in ROTC. Virgil retired on May 28, 1986, as a supervisor for Southwestern Bell, where he had worked for 39 years.

He was a member of First Lutheran Church, where he was active in Kappa Klass and the Men’s Breakfast and was an active volunteer; Brotherhood Lodge #269, A.F. & A.M.; Hugh de Payens Commandery #4, Knights Templar; Mitchell Chapter #14, Royal Arch Masons; St. Joseph Council #9, Royal Select Masters; Moila Shrine; Legion of Honor; Pony Express Post #359, American Legion; Southside Lions Club, where he was a past president; and Duncan Hills Golf Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents, Emmett and Anna (Cobb) Haynes; and step-granddaughter, Beth Curry.

Survivors include children, Jennifer Fletchall, St. Joseph, Michelle Foutch, St. Joseph, Mark Haynes (Vickie), Pittsburg, Missouri, Cynthia Haynes, St. Charles, Missouri, Norma Haynes-Easton (Eric), Kansas City, Missouri, and Fonda Hilton, St. Joseph; step-daughter, Susan Curry (Tim), St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to First Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.