Virgil Landon Crockett 72, of Rushville, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at a Saint Joseph, MO. hospital. He was born February 19, 1948 in Rushville, MO, son of the late Viva Clastine and Landon Crockett. He graduated from DeKalb High School, and he served in the Missouri Air National Guard for 6 years. Virgil was a lifelong farmer, a loving husband, father and grand father. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Steven Crockett. Survivors include: wife, Deby Crockett of the home, son, Scott (Andrea) Crockett, Rushville, MO, grandson, Landon Crockett, granddaughters, Colby Crockett and Taylor (Whitney) Sybert, and a brother, Greg Crockett, Topeka, KS. A Private family graveside service was conducted at the Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, MO. Memorials are requested to the R-4 School District. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.