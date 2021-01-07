Virgil Lee Freeman, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1947, in Hamburg, Iowa, to James Frank and Betty Mae (Andrew) Freeman.

Virgil married Sharon Shoemaker on January 25, 1969. She preceded him in death on February 9, 2020.

He was a teacher at East Buchanan High School in Gower, Missouri, for 21 years. He then moved into educational leadership and served as principal and superintendent at McDonald County, Appleton City and Wright City schools before retiring from Missouri education in 2002. After retirement, he became a professor at Northwest Missouri State University until his final retirement in 2018. He also officiated many basketball games in his 40-year tenure.

He loved his grandsons and Northwest football. He never knew a stranger. He was very influential in the lives of many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and sister, Judy Freeman.

Survivors include daughter, Shelly Rapp (David); grandsons, Corey (Katie) and Colby Rapp; great-granddaughter, Grace Rapp; brother, Jim Freeman (Linda); numerous nieces, cousins, students, players and friends.

Private family Farewell Service. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Virgil Freeman Memorial Fund, c/o of the Bank of Gower. The family requests masks and social distancing.