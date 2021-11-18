Clear
Virgil R. McClure, 79

Virgil R. McClure, 79, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 2:30 PM

He was born February 24, 1942, in Craig, Missouri to Derald R. McClure and Marion (Hardin) Pfander.
Virgil married Judith Ann Johnson March 27, 1982. She survives of the home.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, hunting, game show network, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Vickie Cox, Mary Jean Gray; stepfather, Clarence Pfander; and his beloved dog, Lady.
Additional survivors include children, Joelle Modlin (Mike), Eric McClure, April Holmes (Mark), Shannon McClure (Ellen), Marla Stubbs, Alissa Zahner; grandchildren, Lacey (Landon), Beth, Samantha, Drake, Shannon, Seth, Shelby, Lillian, Olivia; great-grandchildren, Trey, Tory and Lex; half-brother, Chris McClure; 1st wife, Cecelia Chick; son by heart, Deanie Warner; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Friends of The Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

