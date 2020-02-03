Virgil Wayne Fimple 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born September 11, 1943, son of Mary and Virgil Fimple. He attended Benton High School, and later served in the U.S. Army. Virgil worked at Seitz and later Sara Lee, retiring early due to health. Virgil was an avid car man, having built several hot rods. He enjoyed customizing and showing them. He also enjoyed his family and time spent with them. He was preceded in death by father, Virgil William Fimple, and mother, Mary Lois Fimple. Survivors include: his daughter, Nicci Fimple and fiance Jeremy Huse, of St. Joseph, and his 3 grandchildren, Amiya, Owen Wayne, and Harper. Mr. Fimple has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Virgil's life will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Wounded Warrior Project.