Clear

Virginia A. (Elgin) Riggs, 90, of Maryville, MO

Mrs. Riggs has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Virginia A. (Elgin) Riggs, 90, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center.
Virginia was born in Hannibal, MO, on October 9, 1928. Her parents were Earl and Izetta Lorraine (Ruhl) Elgin. They preceded her in death. She was also preceded by 1 brother and 2 sisters.
She was employed as a clerk at J.C. Penney in Hannibal, MO and retired after many years from AT&T, first as a customer service representative then later a call center supervisor.
She was a member of the Park United Methodist Church, Hannibal, MO, a member of the Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary and the Telephone Pioneer’s Club.
On January 18, 1948, in Hannibal, MO, Virginia was united in marriage to Darrell “Jack” Riggs. He preceded her in death on January 2019.
Survivors include her 3 sons, Jerry (Mary) Riggs, Maryville, MO; Bob (Sally) Riggs, Hillsboro, MO; and Kevin (Pam) Riggs, Marshall, MO, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Riggs has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 70°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
After a warm start to your Monday we will see temperatures start to drop off as a cold front will move into the area. More clouds will move in tonight and a cooler day on tap tomorrow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events