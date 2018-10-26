Virginia A. Palmer November 16, 1936 - October 24, 2018

Virginia A. Palmer

1936-2018

Virginia A. Palmer, 81, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

She was born November 16, 1936 in Stanberry, Missouri, daughter of the late Fred and Lucile Smith.

Virginia was a life long member of Community Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for several years. She was a homemaker and loved baking, shopping and antiquing, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Virginia greatly adored her grandchildren as they did her. She was a kind, gentle person who always put family first, and we will all deeply miss her forever.

She was preceded in death by son, Shawn; grandson, Austin; parents; and brother Larry.

Survivors include husband, John of 64 years; daughters, Deborah Buis (Tom), Dianna Palmer, Jeannine Burnett (Bill), Jodi Glascock (Ty); son, Jon Palmer (Mandy); grandchildren, Ashley and Jen Burnett, Ryan and Lucia Buis, Jordan Buis, Taylor and Addison Glascock, Abby and Emma Palmer; great-grandchildren, Ellery, Emren, Enley and Eastyn Hampton-Burnett, Hayden Weaver-Glascock and Caleb Buis; special niece, Sheryl Snider; and her precious indoor cat, Jack and outdoor cat, Jill.

Special thanks to family who lovingly cared for her these past several months and Freudenthal Hospice and private duty who were extremely caring and instrumental in all their knowledge and care. Thanks Cassie, Peggy, Karen, Cami, Brianna, Stephanie, Wendy, Cindy and Marilyn.

Farewell Services 2:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Freudenthal Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.