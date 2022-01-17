Virginia Ann “Gin” Cundiff, 89, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at a local healthcare facility. She was born February 27, 1932 to E.C. and Helen (Nold) Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Patricia Cundiff Benitz.

She married the love of her life, Corbett “Corky” Cundiff on April 7, 1950 at Savannah Avenue Baptist Church. They had been married 71 years at the time of her death. She is survived by her husband; a son, Rodney (Deborah) Cundiff; a former son-in-law, Wesley (Debbie) Benitz; grandchildren, Brandon (Angie) Benitz, Jennifer (Lucas) Benitz Gray and Tyler (Kylee) Cundiff; step-grandchildren, Scott (Mendi) Adams and Brent (Christine) Adams; great-grandchildren, Connor Cundiff and Kennedy Cundiff; step-great-grandchildren, Haden McDonald, Corbin McDonald, Sydney Adams and Brilynn Estes; a nephew and five nieces.

Gin graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1949. She was an active member of Savannah Avenue Baptist Church for many years and then First Baptist Church of Savannah, Missouri. As the children grew, she became active in all levels of PTA and served on the boards of the United Way and the Girl Scouts of America. An opportunity came to work at City Hall, first in the Office of the City Clerk under Walter T. Welsh, then Finance and the Action Center. Her final service to the city came as Secretary to Mayor David L. Polsky.

Through her mother, Gin started a romance with music beginning at the age of 6 with piano/organ/voice lessons. Over the years she sang for many weddings and funerals. One of her proudest moments was being asked to be Guest Soloist for the Women’s Missionary Union annual convention held in Kansas City when she was 14.

With her parents, Gin toured 11 countries and 47 of the 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. August was the month dedicated to the family spending their summer vacation in Minnesota. When Corky retired, they bought a lake front property and spent twenty-five years of summers boating, fishing and entertaining family and friends.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com