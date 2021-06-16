Clear
Virginia B. Simpson, 90

Virginia B. Simpson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:44 PM

Virginia B. Simpson, 90, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.
She was born October 1, 1930 in Athens, Kentucky to Price Flannery, Jr. and Grace (Durbic) Flannery.
She married Ralph Beverly Simpson on February 16, 1950. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1994.
Virginia was housewares manager at the St. Joseph Montgomery Ward store for many years. Then, she and R.B. moved to Laurie, Missouri, where they owned and operated Buster’s Bait & Tackle store until 1993. She moved back to St. Joseph, where she was a caretaker for Bender’s.
She loved to read and also became a Chiefs and Royals fan later in life. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia was a Christian and attended Agency Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, R.B.; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include son, Michael Simpson (Diane); grandchildren, Lindsey Strong (Brandon), and Scott Simpson (Kass); great-grandchildren, Kaleigh and Brett Strong, and Channing and Carter Simpson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

