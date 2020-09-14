Clear
Virginia C. (Marlar) Ellison, 78

Service: Monday, September 14th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Turner Family Funeral Home.

Posted: Sep 14, 2020 11:09 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Osage Beach, Mo…… Virginia C. (Marlar) Ellison, 78, formally of Stewartsville, Mo., passed away on September 9, 2020 in Osage Beach, Mo.
Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, Mo., on Monday September 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Elder Gaylon Whitmer officiating.
Christian Burial will follow at Stewartsville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at Turner family Funeral Home in Stewartsville from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday September 13, 2020.
Virginia was born in Mirabile, Mo. in rural Caldwell County to Diamon and Lucy (Collins) Marlar on March 16, 1942.
On April 4, 1959 she was united in marriage to Ronald Duane Ellison.
To this union three sons were born.
Virginia was a wonderful mother and grandmother who cherished her family.
She was a faithful member of Stewartsville and Camdenton Community of Christ congregations.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Duane (Linda) Ellison, Bobby (Tammy) Ellison, grandchildren, Andy Cook, Duane (Kelly) Ellison, Alex (Jessica) Ellison, great grandchildren, Keagon, Kyle, Magnolia Grace, many other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband and one son Richard.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Virginia was a “Ray of sunshine in the midst of a storm”
online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

