Virginia's Obituary

Virginia Carrington, 94, St. Joseph, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away July 6, 2019.

Virginia was born on March 10, 1925, to the late Arthur and Eva Morrell.

Virginia is also preceded in death by her husband Fay Carrington (1980) and five siblings.

Survivors: step-son, Ron Carrington (Marva); three step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service: 1:00 PM Thursday (July 11, 2019) at Agency Cemetery in Agency, Missouri.