Virginia Halter, 93

Virginia Halter, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:53 AM

She was born November 24, 1927 in St. Joseph, Missouri to George and Florence (Pobanz) Walters.
Virginia married Raymond Halter and in 1985 they moved to St. Joseph from Cameron, Missouri. She loved to fish and would spend winters in Texas fishing.
Virginia was the leader of the Senior Citizens Kitchen Band. She was a professional softball player in the 1940’s. She also loved horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Barbara Davis, George Walters, Doris Combs, and Mabel Auxier.
Survivors include nieces, Kelley Tripp, Kim Utz; nephews, Mark Walters (Susan), Cory Auxier (Kelley), Eric Auxier (Beth); numerous great-nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:30 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family so they can purchase an item for the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Citizen Center in Virginia’s name.

Skies are expected to remain clear tonight and into Wednesday morning. Sunshine for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50's Temperatures will start to cool down as we end the week with highs only in the 30's.
