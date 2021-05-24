Virginia Ilene (Williams) Jones, 98, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, May 7, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Virginia was born to Earl R. and Loretha May (Doll) Taylor Williams on July 5, 1922 one mile west of Troy. As a child, she attended several one room schools in rural Doniphan County, including Eclipse, Oakland and Zimmerman. While attending Oakland, she would walk 2 and a half miles one way down highway 7, some days in treacherous blowing and drifting snow. She also attended Troy High School. Her first job as a teenager was driving a team of horses as her dad sprayed apple trees on the Zimmerman Orchard. It was in the orchard also that her mother taught her to drive, learning on a “stick shift” truck, a skill that she mastered well until her 90’s, and maintained that “all kids should learn to drive with a stick shift before driving an automatic transmission”.

Virginia married Orville Jones in Brown County, Kansas on June 9, 1942. To this union two children were born, Larry and Pamela. For 72 years they made their home 3 and a half miles west of Troy, where they farmed. Virginia (Gin) had many noteworthy hobbies, but perhaps her most enjoyed and successful was the flock of chickens she raised, at one time tending to over 300 laying hens. She would also boast that she could “milk just as many cows by hand at a time” that Orville could. Virginia also enjoyed traveling, including a trip to both Spain and England. Virginia is a member of the Troy Christian Church, Troy Christian Church Ladies Guild, Order of Eastern Star, and the Moray Friends Extension Club Unit.

Virginia was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband in August of 1987, son, Larry Jones, November of 2016 and brother, Earl R. Williams Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Kostman (Steven)

grandsons; Craig Kostman (Kimberly)

Corey Kostman (Katherine)

great-grandchildren; Ellie, Avery, Adelyn, Ainsley and Otto Kostman.

FUNERAL: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 – 10:30 A.M.

At: Troy Christian Church in Troy

Interment: Moray Cemetery in Bendena, Kansas

Visitation: family will receive friends Monday evening 6-8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Monday.

Memorials: Troy Christian Church, Moray Cemetery Fund or the Doniphan County Ambulance Dist #1