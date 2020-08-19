Clear
Virginia Jacks, 85

Services are private.

Posted: Aug 19, 2020 10:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Virginia Jacks, 85, of Platte City, MO passed away, August 18, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Jacks, Jr.

Virginia is survived by her children, Connie (Jim) Payton and Tim (Teresa) Jacks; grandchildren, Jennifer Payton, Corey (Robyn) Payton and Angeline Michael; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Cheryl (Ronnie) Schimmel; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

