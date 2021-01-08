Virginia "Jenny" Ruby Swartz 96, of St. Joseph, MO. passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born August 6, 1924 in St. Joseph, Missouri, daughter of Mary & Alois Stockbauer. She married Glenn Swartz January 15, 1947, and he precedes her in death. She graduated from Benton High School, and she was a homemaker. Jenny loved animals, and her grand dog would visit her every Sunday. She also enjoyed music and dancing with the stars. She was a member of the Hyde Valley United Methodist Church. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Swartz, parents, son, Stephen Swartz, 3 brothers, Louie, Charles and Frank, Stockbauer, and 5 sisters, Mary Schleicher, Christina, Myrtle Kline, twins Ellen and Hellen. Survivors include sons: Glenn (Maryna) Swartz, Jr., Woodbridge, VA, Dennis (Sandy) Swartz, and Michael (Dixie) Swartz both of Saint Joseph, MO, seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. There will be a private Memorial Service with public livestream: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Rupp Chapel. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com