Virginia Kay Frear, 82, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Virginia was born in Mason City, Iowa, on December 17, 1938. Her parents were Philip J. and Clara H. (Lorenzen) Pitzenberger.

On September 16, 1955, Virginia was united in marriage to Eugene F. (Gene) Frear. He passed away in 2016. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sisters: Phyllis Pitzenberger, and Marlene Miller; her infant brother Clarence; and her niece Julie Taylor.

She was a Massage Therapist and Reflexologist for 28 years. She owned and operated the K.V.M Flexology Center.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; and going to flea markets and antique shops. She was also fond of all animals.

She is survived by her son, Gary Frear, Pickering, Missouri; her sisters: Karen Hansen, Fairfax, Missouri, and Delores Slagle, Des Moines, Iowa; her nephews: David (Irma) Miller, and Daniel Miller, Ravenwood, Missouri, and Rick (Kathy) Hansen, Skidmore, Missouri, nieces, Linda Slagle, Des Moines, Iowa, Darla Saxton, St. Joseph, Missouri, and Jennifer (Billy) Ritchie, Grand Junction, IA; her sister in law, Patty Frear, Casper, Wyoming; and several great nieces and nephews.

Virginia was cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. No services are planned at this time.

Her cremains will be buried in the Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ravenwood, Missouri.

For Virginia’s love of animals, memorials are suggested to the New Nodaway Humane Society, 829 S. Depot, Maryville, Missouri 64468.